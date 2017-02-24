McLaren goes back to its roots to launch new era in F1
WOKING, England — McLaren has gone back to its roots to launch a new era in Formula One.
The British team unveiled its car for the season on Friday: The MCL32, in distinctive orange and black.
Brown is one of the newcomers to McLaren's team — on and off the track — as it looks to become a force in F1 once again. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012.
Alonso has a new teammate in Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne, while it was announced in November that Ron Dennis was stepping down as chairman following a boardroom row.
