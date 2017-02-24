Niskanen, Orpik, Oshie miss Capitals' game vs. Oilers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Forward T.J. Oshie and
Coach Barry Trotz had called Niskanen and Orpik questionable with lower-body injuries. Trotz also alluded to a forward being banged up, with that being Oshie missing his 10th game of the season for an upper-body injury.
Niskanen was injured on a knee-on-knee collision with Flyers
Injuries to four regulars, including forward Andre Burakovsky (hand), made this Washington's most patchwork lineup of the year. The NHL-leading Capitals have the fewest man games lost in the league with 27 and hadn't played without more than two regulars until Friday.
The Capitals recalled