OHL Roundup: Petti scores hat trick as Bulldogs down Colts for 6th straight win

BARRIE, Ont. — Niki Petti scored a hat trick as the Hamilton Bulldogs downed the Barrie Colts 8-3 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win in Ontario Hockey League action.

Connor Roberts had a goal and two assists for Hamilton (29-23-5), which also got goals from Matthew Strome, Jack Hanley, Marian Studenic and Michael Cramarossa.

Lucas Chiodo, Zachary Magwood and Curtis Douglas supplied the offence for the Colts (15-35-7).

Dawson Carty made 25 saves for the win in net as Christian Propp turned away 26-of-34 shots in defeat.

The Bulldogs were 3 for 6 on the power play while Barrie scored once on five chances.

---

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Nick Suzuki had two goals and an assist and Michael McNiven stopped all 21 shots he faced as Owen Sound blanked the Rangers.

Jonah Gadjovich scored once on the power play and added two helpers for the Attack (39-15-3). Matthew Struthers and Kevin Hancock, with the man advantage, had the others.

Luke Richardson turned away 30-of-35 shots for Kitchener (31-23-4).

---

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Steven Lorentz scored twice in the third period as the Petes got past Kingston.

Adam Timleck had a power-play goal for Peterborough (35-17-5), which won its third in a row.

Cody Caron answered on the power play for the Frontenacs (26-22-9).

---

SPITFIRES 4 SPIRIT 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Gabriel Vilardi and Aaron Luchuk had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Spitfires past Saginaw.

Graham Knott and Adam Laishram also chipped in for Windsor (36-13-8).

Keaton Middleton opened the scoring early in the first period for the Spirit (22-27-9).