Pacers beat Grizzlies 102-92 to end six-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS — CJ Miles made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Paul George had nine points and nine rebounds after remaining with Indiana following the trade deadline, and the Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Monta Ellis finished with 16 points, Myles Turner scored 12, and Lavoy Allen, Jeff Teague and Thaddeus Young each added 10 for the Pacers.

George was one of the biggest names involved in trade speculation Thursday and Pacers fans showed they were happy he wasn't dealt, giving the All-Star forward perhaps the loudest ovation he's received all season during player introductions. They are that a contract extension will be worked out before George becomes a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

He shot just 3 for 12 but the Pacers outscored the Grizzlies 64-42 across the middle two quarters and never relinquished their lead, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half. The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 41 per cent from the floor (35 for 84).

Troy Daniels had 13 points for Memphis and Marc Gasol scored 12. Indiana outrebounded Memphis 50-39 and scored 29 points off 17 Grizzlies turnovers.

Teague also finished with 10 assists for Indiana. The Pacers made 23 of their 40 field goals by way of an assist.

Indiana shot 51 per cent and clinched a winning record at home for the 28th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the NBA.

TIP-INS:

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies lost to the Pacers for the first time since Nov. 11, 2013, when Indiana beat Memphis 95-79. ... Memphis is 10-12 against the Eastern Conference this season.

Pacers: Indiana outrebounded Memphis 50-39. ... George needs 13 points to pass Billy Knight into eighth place on the Pacers' NBA career scoring list. ... Miles passed Mike Dunleavy into seventh place in 3-pointers made (411) in Pacers NBA franchise history. ... The Pacers won at home by 10 or more points for the 13th time this season.

TRYING TO STAY POSITIVE

Each of the Pacers' starters finished with a positive plus-minus. Indiana's starting five had a combined plus-minus of 76. Memphis' starting five finished with a combined plus-minus of minus-57.

AN IMPORTANT WIN

The Pacers avoided joining a list of teams that won seven straight games then lost seven straight games. Indiana also dodged losing five straight home games. The Pacers haven't lost five straight at home since the 2007-08 season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Travel to Denver on Sunday