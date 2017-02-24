QMJHL Roundup: Islanders snap Armada's winning streak at eight games

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Mark Grametbauer stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Charlottetown Islanders beat Blainville-Boisbriand 3-0 to hand the Armada their first loss in nine games.

Alex Dostie and Kameron Kielly had first-period goals for the Islanders (38-16-3), who have won three straight. Nicolas Meloche added an empty-netter with nine seconds left in the third period.

Francis Leclerc made 18 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand (36-16-6), which came into the game on a league-best eight-game winning streak.

Charlottetown was 1 for 3 on the powerplay. The Armada had three scoreless opportunities with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 SEA DOGS 2 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Giovanni Fiore scored 1:46 into overtime as the Screaming Eagles completed their comeback over Saint John.

Ross MacDougall and Leon Gawanke scored in the third period for Cape Breton (33-21-4), which rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

Matt Green and Cole Reginato scored for the Sea Dogs (39-13-6). Thomas Chabot received a game misconduct for checking to the head midway through the third period.

---

TITAN 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Christophe Boivin scored twice and set up the other goal as Acadie-Bathurst staved off a late comeback attempt to beat the Mooseheads.

Vladimir Kuznetsov also scored for the Titan (34-20-5), who have won seven straight.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx, on a power play, and Jocktan Chainey, shorthanded, scored third-period goals to pull Halifax (26-28-5) within a goal.

---

TIGRES 6 SAGUENEENS 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Alexandre Goulet had two goals and two assists to power the Tigres over Chicoutimi, snapping a four-game losing streak.

James Phelan and Maxime Comtois also scored twice for Victoriaville (30-21-8). Phelan added an assist for a three-point night.

Nicolas Roy had a hat trick for the Sagueneens (32-22-4).

---

HUSKIES 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Antoine Waked scored twice and added an assist to lead Rouyn-Noranda over the Voltigeurs.

Taylor Ford, Manuel Wiederer and Bruno-Carl Denis had the other goals for the Huskies (36-15-7). Waked had a penalty shot stopped in the third period.

Daven Castonguay scored twice for Drummondville (23-30-5).

---

CATARACTES 6 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Cameron Askew found the back of the net twice and Samuel Girard had four assists as Shawinigan downed the Oceanic.

Antoine Demers, Dennis Yan and Samuel Guilbault also scored for the Cataractes (38-15-4). Samuel Blier added a short-handed empty-net goal with 18 seconds left.

Tyler Boland and Samuel Hunter had goals for Rimouski (24-30-5).

---

FOREURS 2 DRAKKAR 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Tommy Lemay scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period to lift the Foreurs over Baie-Comeau.

David Noel also scored for Val-d'Or (25-29-4), which has won three straight.

Ivan Chekhovich had the lone goal for the Drakkar (20-29-9).