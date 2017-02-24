Raptors' all-star guard Lowry sidelined against Boston with wrist injury

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry was sidelined for the Toronto Raptors' game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with a right wrist injury that coach Dwane Casey said is "not a one-day thing."

Lowry was injured in the Raptors' 90-85 win over Charlotte on Feb. 15, but suited up for the Eastern Conference team for his third NBA all-star appearance four days later. Lowry also competed in the three-point shootout during all-star weekend in New Orleans.

"Well, he thought it was going to get better," Casey said. "(He) had treatment over the all-star break, down in New Orleans. Got treatment, came back (Thursday) night, got treatment and woke up this morning and it wasn't any better."

Tests on Friday however showed the injury was more serious than first expected.

"There's going to be more images next week, so that's a blow. A huge blow for us," Casey said. "But again, it's an opportunity for Cory (Joseph) and Delon (Wright) to step in and play."

Lowry spent part of the all-star game on the bench with his right wrist bandaged in ice.

His absence is a huge blow to a Raptors team trying to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings with just 25 games to go in the regular season.

The Raptors starting point guard is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game for the Raptors.