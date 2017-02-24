Real Sociedad moves closer to Champions League spot in Spain

MADRID — Real Sociedad moved closer to a Champions League spot by defeating Las Palmas 1-0 after a blunder by the home side's goalkeeper in the Spanish league on Friday.

Veteran midfielder Xabi Prieto scored the 74th-minute winner from just outside the area after Las Palmas goalie Geronimo Rulli made a mistake and passed the ball right to Prieto's feet when under pressure from another Real Sociedad player inside the box.

Prieto fired a low shot into the open net as Rulli desperately tried to scramble back.

At the other end, Real Sociedad goalkeeper Javi Varas made key saves to secure the victory and move his team to within a point of fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which hosts Barcelona on Sunday.

The top three teams automatically qualify for the Champions League next season, while the fourth-place team has to go through a playoff.