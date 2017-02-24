South Africa wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — South Africa won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday in the third one-day cricket international against New Zealand at Wellington.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after South Africa won the first match at Hamilton by four wickets and New Zealand won the second at Christchurch by six runs, ending the Proteas winning streak in ODIs at 12.

Both teams made one change to their lineups for the match. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returned for South Africa in place of Chris Morris, after missing the second match with a knee injury.

New Zealand chose young fast bowler Lockie Ferguson ahead of legspinner Ish Sodhi on a drop-in pitch which is unlikely to offer much turn.

_____

New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, A.B. de Villiers (captain), J.P. Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehulkwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.