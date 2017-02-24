Tyson Fury's cousin set for shot at world heavyweight title

LONDON — The cousin of Tyson Fury is set to fight for a world heavyweight title.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren said on Twitter on Friday that a contract has been signed for Hughie Fury to challenge Joseph Parker for the New Zealander's WBO heavyweight belt. No more details were given about the fight.

Fury has a 20-0 record with 10 knockouts, and Parker is 22-0 (18 KO).

Tyson Fury stunned the boxing world by beating Wladimir Klitschko to take the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in November 2015. He hasn't fought since, and is taking time away from the sport to focus on treatment and recovery from drug use and other personal problems that forced him to relinquish his titles.

It will be Hughie Fury's first shot at a world title.