Wade returns to Bulls' lineup after missing 3 games
CHICAGO — Dwyane Wade is back in the Chicago Bulls' lineup for the first time in two weeks.
The 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion was ready to suit up against the Phoenix Suns on Friday after missing three games before the All-Star break.
Wade sat out two games because of a bruised right wrist and missed a third against Boston on Feb. 16 because of an illness in addition to the injury.
He came into Friday's game averaging 19.1 points in his first season with the Bulls.