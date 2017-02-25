Ayew recovers draw for West Ham at Watford in EPL

WATFORD, England — Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

West Ham was trailing to Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty until Ayew netted in the 73rd, side-footing in a rebound after Michail Antonio's shot hit both posts.

Antonio was issued a red card in the 86th after handling the ball and receiving a second yellow card, but 10-man West Ham survived a late onslaught to hold on for a point.

Former West Ham winger Mauro Zarate, who won Watford's penalty, departed on a stretcher with a serious-looking knee injury before halftime. Zarate twisted his knee awkwardly as he collapsed and required lengthy treatment and oxygen before he was carried off.