Bayern routs Hamburg 8-0 with Lewandowski hat trick

BERLIN — Bayern Munich gave Hamburger SV another thrashing at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick in an 8-0 rout before coach Carlo Ancelotti took pity on the visitors.

Lewandowski was replaced with the score at 5-0 and more than half an hour to play.

Bayern leads Hamburg 45-3 on aggregate over eight straight defeats for the northern team in Munich.

After several lacklustre performances in the league, Bayern stepped up a level against Hamburg, playing at pace with determination and commitment, dominating possession and forcing the game.

"It was a perfect day, a perfect game," Ancelotti said of his 1,000th competitive game as a coach. "I told my players before the game to play a good game for my jubilee, but I didn't expect this."

It was only a matter of time before the first goal came. David Alaba ran at the Hamburg defence , found Thomas Mueller in the centre , and the Germany forward laid it back for Arturo Vidal to rifle in the ball despite Rene Adler's hand in the 17th.

Lewandowski struck the crossbar from close range a minute later, but he claimed his 17th of the season from the penalty spot minutes later after Mergim Mavraj brought down Mueller, who has endured a difficult season.

"Mueller was the best player on the pitch, even if he didn't get a goal," Ancelotti said. "Mueller was the key to this victory."

Lewandowski's league-leading 18th came before the break, when Mueller chased down a hopeless-looking ball, pulled it back for Douglas Costa, who was blocked, only for Lewandowski to cleverly send the rebound in under the crossbar.

The Poland striker completed his hat trick in the 54th, set up with a back-heel from Arjen Robben, and he was involved in Bayern's fifth goal too, sending Mueller through to set up Alaba two minutes later.

Ancelotti apparently decided Lewandowski had done enough, taking him off straight away for Renato Sanchez to get some much-needed game time. Kingsley Coman, another player who hasn't played much, came on in the 60th and grabbed a brace.

Mats Hummels' long ball set up Coman's first in the 65th, and he claimed his second four minutes later for 7-0 with 20 minutes still to play.

Robben completed the scoring with one of his trademark goals from the right with three minutes remaining. It was his 125th goal across all competitions for Bayern, pulling level with Claudio Pizarro. The only foreign player with more goals for Bayern is Giovane Elber with 140.

Manuel Neuer, who had a relaxed afternoon, became only the third Bayern goalkeeper after Oliver Kahn and Sepp Maier to amass a total of 100 Bundesliga games without conceding. The 30-year-old achieved the feat in 183 matches, a league record.

Bayern stayed five points clear of Leipzig after 22 games. Borussia Dortmund is third, 13 points behind Bayern.

Hertha Berlin hosted Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.

___

LEIPZIG 3, COLOGNE 1

Emil Forsberg fired the home side into an early lead, set up by Timo Werner, but it could have been more with Leipzig causing all sorts of problems for the visiting defence .

Only the crossbar denied Marcel Halstenberg, with Thomas Kessler forced to clear Werner's header from the rebound off the line.

An own goal from Dominic Maroh in the 34th was just reward for the home side's efforts, but Cologne improved after the break and Yuya Osako pulled one back early in the second half.

However, Werner killed off any hopes of a comeback with his 13th goal of the season on a counterattack in the 65th.

___

FREIBURG 0, BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3

A casual header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave Dortmund a deserved early lead, and Marco Reus set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seal it early in the second half.

Aubameyang claimed his 19th goal of the season in the 70th, keeping up with Lewandowski, already taken off in Munich.

___

BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0, MAINZ 2

Leverkusen's miserable week continued following its 4-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Midtable Mainz raced into an early lead through Stefan Bell and Levin Oztunali, who was back at his former side, and held on to move within two points of Leverkusen.

___

DARMSTADT 1, AUGSBURG 2

Marcel Heller scored with Darmstadt's first shot minutes after the restart, but Paul Verhaegh equalized from the penalty spot in the 55th.

Raul Bobadilla scored the winner with five minutes remaining to leave the hosts 10 points from safety at the bottom.