Bettman upholds 10-game suspension to Vermette
NEW YORK — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the 10-game suspension assessed to Anaheim Ducks
Vermette slapped his stick against the back of linesman Shandor Alphonso's legs after losing a faceoff to Minnesota's Mikko Koivu during the third period of the Ducks' 1-0 win on Feb. 14. Vermette had a hearing with Bettman on Thursday after appealing the initial suspension.
Bettman announced Saturday that the 10-game ban would remain; Vermette has served four games already.
Vermette will lose $97,222 in salary.
The normally mild-mannered Vermette appeared to act out of frustration when Alphonso dropped the puck before the forward had put his stick in place on the ice. Offficials immediately assessed a game misconduct to Vermette.
