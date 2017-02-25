Canada beats South Korea 6-3 to win bronze at world junior curling playdowns

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Kristen Streifel defeated South Korea's Min Ji Kim 6-3 on Saturday to win the bronze medal at the world junior curling championship.

Streifel and her Edmonton-based team dropped a 13-2 decision to Scotland's Sophie Jackson in the semifinal earlier in the day. Sweden's Isabella Wranaa defeated Scotland 10-7 to win gold.

In the bronze-medal game, Canada opened the scoring with a deuce in the third end. A single in the seventh end gave Streifel a 4-2 lead and she sealed the victory with a steal of one in the 10th.

"A bronze medal, I'm pretty proud of that," Streifel said. "This is my last year of juniors and I wanted to go out with a bang. Coming into today we obviously wanted to go for gold, but the bronze feels pretty good right about now.

"The semifinal was very disappointing. But that's curling and that's sport in general. So we were pretty positive and excited to go out there and play hard for Canada and for everybody back home. I'm so proud of these girls. They made this season so much fun."

The men's competition resumes Sunday with the medal games at the Gangneung Curling Centre.