Canada defeats Antigua and Barbuda 6-2 at CONCACAF beach soccer tournament
NASSAU, Bahamas — Canada defeated Antigua and Barbuda 6-2 on Saturday at the CONCACAF beach soccer championship.
The semifinals were scheduled for Saturday night. El Salvador was to play Panama and Guadeloupe was to face Mexico.
Canada will play Costa Rica in the ninth-place game Sunday.
The 16-nation tournament is a qualifier for the FIFA beach soccer World Cup that begins April 27 in the Bahamas.
Only two nations from the CONCACAF event will advance.
