Crystal Palace out of drop zone after beating Middlesbrough

LONDON — Crystal Palace revived its bid to avoid relegation by edging Middlesbrough 1-0 Saturday for its first home win in the English Premier League since Sam Allardyce took charge in December.

A first-half goal from Patrick van Aanholt lifted Palace out of the relegation zone, behind only Middlesbrough due to an inferior goal difference with 12 games to go.

Allardyce had two weeks uninterrupted by fixtures to work with his team, giving him time to exert his influence during training which showed in this game.

The Selhurst Park visitors were content to sit deep and deprive Palace of clear-cut opportunities, but gradually the hosts' pace and intent created the half-chance Van Aanholt needed. Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala headed a high ball toward the edge of the area when the left back controlled possession with his left foot before — with his right — shooting across goal and into the bottom right corner in the 34th minute.