Czech Republic midfielder Dockal off to Chinese Super League

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech Republic midfielder Borek Dockal has agreed on his transfer from Sparta Prague to Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League.

Both clubs confirmed the move Saturday on their websites .

Financial details have not been given but Sparta says the transfer fee was "extraordinary" for Czech football.

Czech media reports said Sparta may have received about 8.5 million euros (around $9 million) for the 28-year-old playmaker.

Dockal joined Sparta in 2013 after he previously played for Konyaspor in Turkey and Rosenborg in Norway.