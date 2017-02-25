Durant sitting out for Golden State with bruised left hand

Durant sustained an injured pinkie in the first quarter of a 123-113 win over the Clippers on Thursday night and X-rays were negative and he said after the game it was no big deal. Durant practiced Friday with his left hand heavily taped.

The NBA-best Warriors' leading scorer and rebounder, Durant is averaging 25.7, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with Golden State. This is the first game the All-Star forward has missed all season, but coach Steve Kerr is being cautious with all of his players given an upcoming stretch with eight games in 13 days with a cross-country trip, return to the Bay Area for one then back-to-back games at Minnesota and San Antonio on March 10-11.