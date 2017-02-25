Former clubs torment Moyes as Everton beats Sunderland 2-0

LIVERPOOL, England — Sunderland manager David Moyes retained his unwelcome habit of losing against former clubs as Everton beat the Black Cats 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

There was a first league goal from Idrissa Gana Gueye and a record-equaling effort from Romelu Lukaku.

Moyes, who led Everton for 11 years, has yet to take a point off either of his former sides. He had two defeats to Everton while in charge of Manchester United and has three losses so far this season, two to the Toffees and one against United.

Gueye failed to score in 55 previous league appearances but the midfielder's fierce drive just before halftime was one worth waiting for.

Lukaku's goal in the 80th, all of his own work with a 50-yard sprint from the halfway line, equaled Duncan Ferguson's club-best tally of 60 in the league.

The victory put Ronald Koeman's side within six points of the top four.