Hudon scores twice, assists on winner as IceCaps edge Devils 5-4

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Charles Hudon tied the game at 15:07 of the third period, then set up Chris Terry's winner 33 seconds later as the St. John's IceCaps edged the visiting Albany Devils 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Hudon finished the game with two goals and an assist while Terry had a goal and two helpers for the IceCaps (25-23-8). Stefan Matteau and Brett Lernout also scored while Yann Danis made 29 saves for the victory.

Reece Scarlett, Luke Gazdic, Petr Straka and Nick Lappin supplied the offence for the Devils (31-23-2), who got a 28-save outing from Mackenzie Blackwood.