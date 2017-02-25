Hurd KOs Harrison in 9th for IBC junior middleweight title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarrett Hurd knocked out Tony Harrison in the ninth round Saturday night to win the vacant IBF junior middleweight title at Legacy Arena.

Hurd (20-0, 14 knockouts) of Maryland sent Detroit's Harrison (24-2) down with a right hand at 2:24 after hurting him several times in the late rounds.

The title was vacated with Jermall Charlo's move to middleweight. Harrison got up in time to continue but the referee stopped it after he spit out his mouthpiece.

It was the undercard of Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight title defence against Gerald Washington.