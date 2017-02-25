Longtime Houston Astros executive Jamie Hildreth dies at 72

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston Astros executive Jamie Hildreth has died at 72.

The Astros announced his death Saturday but did not provide details.

Hildreth spent more than three decades with the team, holding several front-office positions. He was the senior vice-president of broadcasting and alumni relations. He joined the Astros in 1987 as director of broadcasting.

Astros President Reid Ryan says Hildreth "gave so much of himself" to the organization. He adds that Hildreth was "loved and respected by so many in the Astros family and beyond" and had the "unique ability to light up a room, no matter where he was."

Hildreth graduated from the University of Houston and worked at several Texas radio stations before joining the Astros.