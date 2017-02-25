Marielle Thompson wins gold to clinch skicross Crystal Globe

MIASS, Russia — Canadian Marielle Thompson clinched the World Cup skicross crown Saturday with her sixth win of the season.

The skier from Whistler, B.C., edged Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Ophelie David of France.

Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was eighth.

With six wins and a second-place finish this season, Thompson has a 155-point lead for the overall Crystal Globe heading into next week's World Cup Finals.

On the men’s side, Toronto’s Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in sixth.

Chris Del Bosco of Montreal and Brady Leman of Calgary were 17th and 26th respectively.