Michael Keane concedes penalty, levels for Burnley at Hull

HULL, England — Michael Keane made amends for conceding a penalty by equalizing as Burnley drew 1-1 at struggling Hull in the Premier League on Satuurday.

A handball by Keane allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull ahead from the spot in the 72nd minute but the defender redeemed himself four minutes later. Robbie Brady's deep corner was curled straight at Keane, who chested the ball down and drilled in the leveler.

Hull substitute Abel Hernandez headed wide and curled a shot wide in stoppage time but Hull couldn't produce a winner to climb out of the drop zone.