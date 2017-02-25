NHL Capsules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno each scored twice, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 7-0 romp over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The high-energy Blue Jackets didn't show any rust in their first game back following their five-day break, unlike many teams that have struggled coming out of the bye week this season. Columbus scored three times in the first period, chasing New York goalie Thomas Greiss.

David Savard had a goal and three assists, Boone Jenner and Jack Johnson also scored and backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 24 shots for the Blue Jackets, who ended New York's three-game winning streak. Columbus has a comfortable hold on the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Islanders are in a tight race for the final playoff berth.

KINGS 4, DUCKS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 32 saves in his return from a groin injury and Tyler Toffoli scored two of Los Angeles' four third-period goals.

Quick missed 59 games after injuring the groin in the first period of the season opener Oct. 12 against San Jose, and he took advantage of a timely end to Los Angeles' recent offensive power outage.

Dustin Brown added his 10th goal of the season, and Jeff Carter scored an empty-net goal, securing a much-needed two points in the Kings' chase for a wild card in the Western Conference after losing four of their previous five games.

Andrew Cogliano scored, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves for Anaheim. They head into the bye week alternating wins and losses over their last nine games.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 1:16 into overtime and New York rallied to beat New Jersey.

Chris Kreider, Oscar Lindberg and Adam Clendening also scored for the Rangers. Antti Raanta had 36 saves, including a stop on a breakaway by Kyle Palmieri just before Zibanejad scored for the first time in 16 games.

Zibanejad took a long pass from Brady Skjei, faked a shot and slid the puck between the goaltender's legs.

Palmieri scored twice and Adam Henrique once for the Devils. Cory Schneider had 36 saves for the Devils, who are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

PREDATORS 5, CAPITALS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored the winning goal and had two assists as Nashville scored three in the second period in beating Washington.

Forsberg missed becoming the first in NHL history with a hat trick in three consecutive games. He still notched his seventh goal in three games as Nashville won its second straight and third in four games.

Roman Josi scored twice, and Mike Fisher and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal. Ryan Johansen had three assists.