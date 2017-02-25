OHL Roundup: Chmelevski scores OT winner as 67's edge Bulldogs 5-4

OTTAWA — Sasha Chmelevski scored 22 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67's to a 5-4 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Chmelevski also had two assists for a three-point night.

Austen Keating, Travis Barron, Patrick White and Kody Clark supplied the rest of the offence for Ottawa (22-30-6).

Brandon Saigeon, Matthew Strome, Luke Kutkevicius and Michael Cramarossa scored for the Bulldogs (29-23-6), who have picked up at least a point in seven straight games.

Leo Lazarev stopped 24 shots for the win. Hamilton's Kaden Fulcher made 16 saves in the losing effort.

---

STING 6 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Adam Ruzicka scored twice as Sarnia doubled up the Firebirds to halt a four-game losing skid.

Kevin Spinozzi and Jeff King, shorthanded, had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sting (27-26-6), and Drake Rymsha and Jaden Lindo also scored.

Nicholas Caamano, Mathieu Henderson and Ty Dellandrea scored for Flint (29-24-5), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

---

STEELHEADS 6 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored two goals, including one shorthanded, and set up another to power Mississauga past the Wolves.

Jacob Cascagnette also struck twice and Stefan LeBlanc had a goal and three helpers for the Steelheads (27-19-13), who extended their winning streak to three games. Nicolas Hague also scored.

Darian Pilon and Macauley Carson supplied the offence for Sudbury (23-28-7). David Levin received a game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct 7:24 into the third period.

---

RANGERS 4 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Joseph Gareffa scored two goals and assisted on another as Kitchener downed the Generals.

Darby Llewellyn had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Rangers (32-23-4) and Cole Carter added the other on a power play.

Allan McShane had the lone goal for Oshawa (34-19-5), which has lost three straight.

---

BATTALION 3 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Justin Brazeau had two goals, including the winner on a power play early in the third period, as North Bay edged the Spirit to halt a two-game slide.

Brad Chenier also scored for the Battalion (22-32-4).

Brady Gilmour and Kris Bennett replied for Saginaw (22-28-9). Filip Hronek assisted on both goals.

---

OTTERS 7 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and set up two more and Taylor Raddysh had two goals and an assist as Erie handed the Colts their fourth straight loss.

Dylan Strome scored once and tacked on four helpers for the Otters (44-11-3). Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists and Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist.

Roy Radke scored twice for Barrie (15-37-7) and Curtis Douglas had the other.

Colts players Kyle Heitzner and Aidan Brown both received game misconducts. Heitzner's came 13 seconds into the game for blindsiding and Brown's was early in the third for checking to the head.

---

ATTACK 7 KNIGHTS 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki had two goals and two assists and Cordell James also scored twice as the Attack downed London.

Suzuki's first of the game — a short-handed goal midway through the third — was the eventual winner. Maksim Sushko had a goal and two helpers for Owen Sound (40-15-3) and Jonah Gadjovich and Petrus Palmu also scored.

Liam Foudy, Alex Formenton and Victor Mete had goals for the Knights (39-12-7), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.