OHL Roundup: Storm topple Otters 4-2, snap Erie's 14-game winning streak

GUELPH, Ont. — James McEwan scored twice, including a short-handed goal, as the Guelph Storm doubled up Erie 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday to snap the Otters' 14-game win streak.

Liam Hawel, with a goal and an assist, and Nate Schnarr also scored for Guelph (20-32-5).

Alex DeBrincat and Kyle Pettit scored for the Otters (43-10-3), who hadn't lost since Jan. 15.

Anthony Popovich made 44 saves for the Storm. Erie's Joseph Murdaca stopped 28 shots.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 BATTALION 3

FLINT, Mich. — Jake Durham had two goals and set up another and Everett Clark scored on a penalty shot to lead the Firebirds over North Bay.

Nicholas Caamano had a goal and two assists for Flint (29-23-5) and Maurizio Colella and Michal Steinocher also scored.

Adam Thilander, Kyle Potts and Andy Baker scored for the Battalion (21-32-4).

---

FRONTENACS 3 ICEDOGS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Eemeli Rasanen's power-play goal in the third period stood as the winner in the Frontenacs' victory over Niagara.

Jason Robertson and Sam Field also scored for Kingston (27-22-9).

Aaron Haydon and Akil Thomas had goals for the IceDogs (19-29-10).

---

STEELHEADS 10 PETES 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod had three goals and three assists to power the Steelheads over Peterborough.

Spencer Watson scored twice and set up two other goals for Mississauga (26-19-13) and Marcus Dickerson, Nathan Bastian, shorthanded, Jacob Cascagnette, Austin Osmanski and Vili Saarijarvi also scored.

Logan DeNoble had the lone goal for the Petes (35-18-5) who snapped a three-game win streak.

---

67'S 3 GENERALS 2

OTTAWA — Kody Clark scored twice, including the winner late in the second period, as the 67's edged Oshawa.

Artur Tyanulin had the other goal for Ottawa (21-30-6).

Allan McShane scored twice for the Generals (34-18-5).

---

WOLVES 6 COLTS 5

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov scored twice and Owen Lalonde's goal 11:42 into the third proved to be the winner as the Wolves slipped past Barrie.

Liam Dunda and Aiden Jamieson each had a goal and two assists for Sudbury (23-27-7), which snapped a four-game slide. Macauley Carson rounded out the offence with a goal and an assist.

Ben Hawerchuk led the Colts (15-36-7) with two goals and a helper. Anthony Stefano, Jason Willms and Kyle Heitzer also scored.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 STING 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn had three assists and Boris Katchouk's goal midway through the third period was the winner as the Greyhounds topped Sarnia.

Noah Carroll, Tim Gettinger, Hayden Verbeek, Mac Hollowell and Bobby MacIntyre supplied the rest of the offence for Sault Ste. Marie (40-15-3).

Drake Rymsha scored twice and added an assist for the Sting (26-26-6), who have lost four straight. Anthony Salinitri, Jeff King and Franco Sproviero, while shorthanded, also scored.

---

KNIGHTS 4 SPITFIRES 1

LONDON, Ont. — Sam Miletic had an empty-net goal and assist to help lead the Knights over Windsor.

Mitchell Stephens, JJ Piccinich and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for London (39-11-7).

Hayden McCool had the lone goal for the Spitfires (26-26-6).