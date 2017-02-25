Orioles' Michael Bourn breaks finger catching football

BRADENTON, Fla. — Michael Bourn had a major setback in his attempt to make the Baltimore Orioles, breaking a finger while playing catch with a football during a team workout.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that Bourn will miss about four weeks. The 34-year-old outfielder injured his right ring finger Friday after signing a minor league contract with the team Monday. If added to the 40-man roster, Bourn will make $2 million.

Bourn spent the final month of the 2016 season with Baltimore.