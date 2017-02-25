QMJHL Roundup: Wildcats beat Phoenix to end 25-game losing streak

MONCTON, N.B. — The Moncton Wildcats' lengthy losing streak is over.

Julien Tessier scored the tiebreaking goal with less than 19 seconds left in the third period as Moncton edged the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday to snap a 25-game slide.

The winning goal was Tessier's second of the game and eighth of the season. He also had two assists.

Jeremy McKenna, Anthony Wojcik and Alexandre Renaud had the other goals for the Wildcats (14-42-3), who hadn't won since Dec. 17. Matthew Waite made 45 saves.

Hugo Roy had two goals and an assist for Sherbrooke (23-32-4) and Yaroslav Alexeyev and Marek Zachar, with a tying goal 10 seconds prior to Tessier's winner, also scored.

Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 24 shots in the losing effort.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 SAGUENEENS 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Yakov Trenin scored two goals and set up another and Shawn Boudrais also struck twice as the Olympiques downed Chicoutimi.

Vitalii Abramov, with a goal and an assist, and Jeffrey Durocher supplied the rest of the offence for Gatineau (28-28-4), which had three power-play goals.

Dmitry Zhukenov had the lone goal for the Sagueneens (32-23-4), on a power play in the first period.

---

ISLANDERS 5 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Daniel Sprong's second-period goal stood as the winner as Charlottetown topped the Remparts for its fourth straight victory.

Alex Dostie, Filip Chlapik, Guillaume Brisebois and Nicolas Meloche also scored for the Islanders (39-16-3).

Philipp Kurashev and Andrew Coxhead had the goals for Quebec (28-26-6), which has lost four straight.

---

FOREURS 2 DRAKKAR 1 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Henley scored 48 seconds into overtime to lead the Foreurs over Baie-Comeau.

Alexis Pepin scored a power-play goal in the second period for Val-d'Or (26-29-4), which extended its win streak to four games.

Ivan Chekhovich replied for the Drakkar (20-29-10).