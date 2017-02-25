Rugby stars Ali Williams, James O'Connor arrested in Paris

PARIS — Former All Black lock Ali Williams and former Australia back James O'Connor have been arrested in Paris after allegedly trying to buy cocaine near a nightclub.

Confirming media reports, the Paris prosecutor's office said Williams and O'Connor were arrested around 3 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Williams, who won the 2015 World Cup with New Zealand, currently plays with French club Racing 92.

O'Connor is contracted to another Top 14 club, Toulon.