Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Anaheim at Los Angeles
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
Washington at Nashville
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 10 p.m.
AHL
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Albany at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
NBA
Charlotte at Sacramento
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
MLB Pre-season
Atlanta 7 Toronto 4
Pittsburgh 6 Baltimore 2
Detroit 11 Houston 4
Boston 8 Minnesota 7
Philadelphia 6 New York 5
Pittsburgh 7 Tampa Bay 2
Miami 8 St. Louis 7
Washington 8 New York 6
San Francisco 8 Chicago 6
Los Angeles 2 Milwaukee 0
Chicago vs. Los Angeles
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Kansas City vs. Texas
Oakland vs. Chicago
Colorado vs. Arizona
Seattle vs. San Diego
