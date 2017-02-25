Sports

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Anaheim at Los Angeles

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

Washington at Nashville 

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Albany at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Charlotte at Sacramento

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Pre-season

Atlanta 7  Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 6  Baltimore 2 

Detroit 11  Houston 4 

Boston 8  Minnesota 7 

Philadelphia 6  New York 5 

Pittsburgh 7  Tampa Bay 2

Miami 8  St. Louis 7 

Washington 8  New York 6

San Francisco 8  Chicago 6

Los Angeles 2  Milwaukee 0 

Chicago vs. Los Angeles

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Kansas City vs. Texas

Oakland vs. Chicago

Colorado vs. Arizona

Seattle vs. San Diego

---

