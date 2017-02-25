Thiem nearly flawless in reaching Rio Open final on clay
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Dominic Thiem defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay-court Rio Open on Saturday.
The No. 8-ranked Thiem will face 18-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway or Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the final. They played the late semifinal.
Thiem has won seven ATP singles titles — five on clay — and the Austrian instantly became the
Thiem has not lost a set in four matches in Rio.
If Ruud advances, he would be the youngest to reach an ATP singles final since Nishikori did it nine years ago.
Most Popular
-
Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index registers biggest one-day loss in five months
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
After employment woes, trans woman in Halifax fielding job offers
-
Police in Nova Scotia say they've uncovered a conspiracy to import more than a tonne of cocaine from Columbia