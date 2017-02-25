Vancouver Canucks recall forward Grenier and McEneny from AHL Utica

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks recalled forward Alexandre Grenier and defenceman Evan McEneny from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets on Saturday.

Grenier, 25, leads the Comets with 38 points in 51 games this season. McEneny, 22, has 17 points in 43 games this season.

The Canucks' locker-room has been hit with a case of mumps and at least five players will be out of the lineup for Saturday night's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Troy Stecher has the only confirmed case. Fellow defencemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin, along with forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have all shown symptoms of the highly contagious virus.