Whitecaps trade Giles Barnes, acquire Brek Shea from Orlando City

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired midfielder/forward Brek Shea from Orlando City SC in exchange for midfielder/forward Giles Barnes.

The club announced the deal on Saturday.

The team is hopeful to have Shea in the lineup as soon as Thursday for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final against the New York Red Bulls.

"We are excited to welcome Brek to our club and city," said Whitecaps manager Carl Robinson in a statement.

"Brek is a tall, physical, skilled player and will bring a different dimension to our attack. Brek will join the group in coming days and we anticipate he will be available for selection as early as this Thursday's Champions League match against New York."

The 26-year-old American will officially join the club's roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, Canadian work permit and visa.

He has scored 22 goals and added 22 assists in 149 MLS appearances with FC Dallas and Orlando City SC, and was a finalist for the 2011 MLS MVP award.

Shea, six-foot-three, also played two seasons in England with Stoke City FC, which included loan spells with Birmingham City FC and Barnsley FC.