WHL Roundup: Steven Owre's three-point night lifts Tigers over Hitmen

CALGARY — Steven Owre scored twice and added an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Brad Forrest, Tyler Preziuso and Mason Shaw also scored for the Tigers (43-18-1).

Jakob Stukel and Andrei Grishakov had a pair of goals apiece for the Hitmen (23-27-10).

Medicine Hat's Nick Schneider made 33 saves for the win as Kyle Dumba kicked out 25-of-30 shots for Calgary.

The Tigers went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Hitmen went 1 for 3.

---

HURRICANES 4 WHEAT KINGS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Matt Alfaro had a pair of goals as the Hurricanes handed Brandon its third loss in a row.

Giorgio Estephan and Zak Zborosky also scored for Lethbridge (37-17-7), which got a 25-save outing from Stuart Skinner.

Nolan Patrick, Ty Lewis and Tyler Coulter supplied the offence for the Wheat Kings (28-24-9). Logan Thompson stopped 32-of-36 shots in defeat.

---

REBELS 6 ICE 4

RED DEER, Alta. — Austin Glover scored twice and Evan Polei had a goal and two assists as the Rebels toppled Kootenay.

Red Deer (25-27-10) also got goals from Michael Spacek, Cameron Hausinger and Austin Pratt. Lasse Petersen made 25 saves for the victory.

Cale Fleury, Kurtis Rutledge, Fedor Rudakov and Colton Kroeker scored for the Ice (13-37-10). Jakob Walter turned aside 33-of-39 shots in defeat.

---

PATS 7 BRONCOS 0

REGINA — Sam Steel had four goals and an assist and Tyler Brown only had to make 15 saves as the Pats blanked Swift Current.

Nick Henry scored once and set up three more for Regina (44-9-7) while Connor Hobbs and Jeff De Wit added the others.

Jordan Papirny stopped 32-of-37 shots for the Broncos (30-19-10) in 42:55 of action. Taz Burman made 12 saves in relief.

Swift Current forward Lane Pederson was handed a major and game misconduct for charging early in the second period.

---

BLADES 3 RAIDERS 1

SASKATOON — Logan Flodell made 29 saves as the Blades beat Prince Albert to snap a five-game slide.

Saskatoon (24-29-8) got its offence from Josh Paterson, Braylon Schmyr and Libor Hajek.

Curtis Miske responded for the Raiders (16-40-6). Ian Scott stopped 20-of-23 shots in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Austyn Playfair had two goals and two assists and Nolan Yaremko added a goal and two helpers as Tri-City beat Seattle to extend its win streak to six games.

Kyle Olsen scored twice for the Americans (37-23-3), who also got goals from Brett Leason and Keltie Jeri-Leon. Rylan Parenteau made 36 saves for the win.

Jarret Tyszka, Keegan Kolesar and Austin Strand scored for the Thunderbirds (38-18-5). Carl Stankowski gave up two goals on three shots and was replaced by Rylan Toth just 3:43 into the game. Toth allowed four goals on 18 shots before giving the net back to Stankowski, who finished the game with 14 saves on 17 shots.

---

ROCKETS 8 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kole Lind had a goal and three helpers and Michael Herringer made 23 saves as Kelowna pounded the Blazers.

Rodney Southam, Tomas Soustal, Nick Merkley, Lucas Johansen, Dillon Dube, Reid Gardiner and Carsen Twarynski all scored for the Rockets (36-20-5).

Garrett Pilon and Luc Smith scored for Kamloops (37-20-6), which had a three-game win streak come to an end. Connor Ingram gave up six goals on 26 shots before giving way to Dylan Ferguson, who made 13 saves in 31:29 of relief.

---

COUGARS 4 OIL KINGS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jansen Harkins and Jesse Gabrielle had a goal and an assist apiece as the Cougars downed Edmonton to snap a three-game slide.

Nikita Popugaev and Josh Anderson also scored for Prince George (39-19-5) while Ty Edmonds made 19 saves for the win.

Trey Fix-Wolansky was the lone goal scorer for the Oil Kings (20-37-5), who have lost five in a row. Josh Dechaine stopped 38-of-42 shots in a losing cause.

Cougars forward Colby McAuley was ejected in the second period after taking a checking to the head major.

---

ROYALS 6 GIANTS 4

VANCOUVER — Jack Walker had two goals and an assist and Scott Walford scored once and set up three more as Victoria got by the Giants.

Matthew Phillips, Dante Hannoun and Vladimir Bobylev had a goal and two assists each for the Royals (33-23-5). Griffen Outhouse made 23 saves for the victory.

Ty Ronning, Matt Barberis, Calvin Spencer and Johnny Wesley supplied the offence for Vancouver (19-37-5). Ryan Kubic stopped 41-of-47 shots in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart made 42 saves as the Silvertips beat Portland to extend their win streak to six games.

Dominic Zwerger led Everett (37-12-10) with a goal and three assists. Patrick Bajkov had a goal and two helpers while Jake Christiansen and Noah Juulsen also scored.

Joachim Blichfeld responded for the Winterhawks (32-26-4), who have dropped four straight. Cole Kehler made 28 saves in a losing cause.