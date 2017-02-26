Sports

Chelsea Carey wins bronze medal at Canadian women's curling championship

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Chelsea Carey won the bronze medal at the Canadian women's curling championship, beating Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 7-4 on Sunday.

Carey was the defending champion at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but lost 8-1 to McCarville in a playoff game the previous day to fall short of a repeat.

McCarville lost the semifinal 7-5 to Ontario's Rachel Homan to fall to the bronze-medal game.

Down 2-1 after five ends, Carey scored three hitting and rolling to share a sliver of the button with two other counters.

She stole two in the seventh to take control of the game when McCarville was heavy on a draw to the four-foot rings.

There will be changes for the Carey's Glencoe Club team from Calgary as third Amy Nixon, 39, said she's retiring from competitive curling.

