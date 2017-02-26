Comrie stops 33 shots, Roslovic has winner as Moose double up Rampage
WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots and Jake Roslovic's second-period goal stood as the winner as the Manitoba Moose doubled up the San Antonio Rampage 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Dan DeSalvo, Chase De Leo and Kyle Connor also scored for the Moose (21-27-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Felix Girard and Rocco Grimaldi replied for San Antonio (21-29-5).
Spencer Martin made 36 saves in the losing effort.