Hawks say they have requested waivers on Lamar Patterson
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on Lamar Patterson.
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer announced Sunday that the team and Patterson had agreed to his release "to allow Patterson to address a personal matter."
The Hawks signed Patterson to a multiyear contract Friday. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward previously had signed two 10-day contracts with the team, most recently Feb. 8.
Patterson, 25, averaged 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 8 minutes in five games for the Hawks this season.