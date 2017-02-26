Sports

Heat centre Willie Reed has bursitis, out for Monday

Miami Heat forward Willie Reed reacts after after sustaining an injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Miami. Reed could not continue playing. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MIAMI — Willie Reed will not travel with the Miami Heat for Monday's game in Dallas because of bursitis in his right ankle.

Reed was injured in the fourth quarter of Miami's win over Indiana on Saturday. He limped around for several seconds, then went down in obvious pain and eventually was carted off the court.

The Heat originally called Reed's injury a calf strain, and tests performed Sunday showed the bursitis.

Reed is being listed as day-to-day. He's averaging 5.3 points on 57 per cent shooting this season.

His injury means the Heat will have 11 players available Monday, with four forwards or centres all out. Chris Bosh has not played this season, Justise Winslow (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season and Josh McRoberts (foot) remains sidelined.

