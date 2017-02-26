Josh Currier has hat trick, assist to lead Knighthawks past Stealth

LANGLEY, B.C. — Josh Currier had a hat trick and an assist as the Rochester Knighthawks got past the Vancouver Stealth 12-8 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Brad Gillies, Joe Resetarits and Kyle Jackson all struck twice for Rochester (3-6). Adam Bomberry, Cory Vitarelli and Dylan Evans rounded out the attack.

Corey Small scored four goals for the Stealth (3-6), with Justin Salt and James Rahe adding two goals apiece.

Matt Vinc stopped 35 shots for the win in net as Tye Belanger kicked out 37-of-47 shots in defeat.