Mo Ahmed sets new Canadian indoor record in 5,000 metre

Canadian Olympian Mo Ahmed has another national record.

The 26-year-old runner from St. Catharines, Ont., broke the Canadian record in the 5,000-metre indoor on Sunday with a time of 13 minutes 4.60 seconds at Boston University.

Ahmed broke Cam Levins's mark of 13:19.16 set on the same track in Boston in 2014.

Ahmed already holds the Canadian outdoor record of 13:01.74 in the 5,000.