No significant damage to Lowry's wrist; the point guard listed as "day to day"

TORONTO — Tests on Kyle Lowry's sore right wrist showed no significant damage, the Toronto Raptors announced before Sunday's game against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

"It's going to be day to day, treated symptomatically," coach Dwane Casey said. "Swelling's gone down, so that's a good sign. We'll see. He'll be day to day.

"It wasn't broken," Casey added.

Lowry hurt his wrist in the Feb. 15 game versus Charlotte, but played in the NBA all-star game four days later in New Orleans explaining that he didn't believe the injury was serious.