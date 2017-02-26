Sports

Norway wins women's team cross-country sprint at worlds

Russia's SergeyÂ Ustiugov celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's 6 x 1.3 km team sprint classic competition with his teammate Russia's NikitaÂ Kriukov at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAHTI, Finland — Norway continued its domination of women's cross-country skiing at the world championships with victory in Sunday's classic-style team sprint.

Maiken Caspersen Falla and Heidi Weng won by 5.6 seconds to give Norway its third win from three women's cross-country events. Russia's Yulia Belorukova and Natalia Matveeva were second.

Jessica Diggins of the United States lunged at the line to beat Sweden to third place by a fifth of a second.

Diggins and partner Sadie Bjornsen were 12.8 seconds behind Russia.

The team sprint is a 6x1. 3-kilometre relay, with each country's skiers alternating to race three legs each.

Bjornsen fell after completing the second exchange and was struck in the face by Belorukova's ski, but was able to continue.

