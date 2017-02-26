Norway wins women's team cross-country sprint at worlds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAHTI, Finland — Norway continued its domination of women's cross-country skiing at the world championships with victory in Sunday's classic-style team sprint.
Maiken Caspersen Falla and Heidi Weng won by 5.6 seconds to give Norway its third win from three women's cross-country events. Russia's Yulia Belorukova and Natalia Matveeva were second.
Jessica Diggins of the United States lunged at the line to beat Sweden to third place by a fifth of a second.
Diggins and partner Sadie Bjornsen were 12.8 seconds behind Russia.
The team sprint is a 6x1.
Bjornsen fell after completing the second exchange and was struck in the face by Belorukova's ski, but was able to continue.