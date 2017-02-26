Norway wins women's team cross-country sprint at worlds

LAHTI, Finland — Norway continued its domination of women's cross-country skiing at the world championships with victory in Sunday's classic-style team sprint.

Maiken Caspersen Falla and Heidi Weng won by 5.6 seconds to give Norway its third win from three women's cross-country events. Russia's Yulia Belorukova and Natalia Matveeva were second.

Jessica Diggins of the United States lunged at the line to beat Sweden to third place by a fifth of a second.

Diggins and partner Sadie Bjornsen were 12.8 seconds behind Russia.

The team sprint is a 6x1. 3-kilometre relay, with each country's skiers alternating to race three legs each.