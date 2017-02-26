Panionios strikes in 1st minute to beat Olympiakos 1-0

ATHENS, Greece — Panionios needed only 48 seconds to score the only goal in a game between the Greek league's top two teams.

Giorgos Masouras scored off a cross from Taxiarchis Fountas as Panionios beat host Olympiakos 1-0 Sunday.

Olympiakos had two shots hit the crossbar, once in each half, but could not break Panionios' solid defence . Fountas also had two good chances for Panionios.

It was the defending champion's first home league defeat since December 2014. Since then, Olympiakos had 35 wins and 2 draws at home. It was also its first back-to-back league defeat since March 2014.

Olympiakos has a seven-point lead over Panionios with eight rounds left.