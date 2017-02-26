Panionios strikes in 1st minute to beat Olympiakos 1-0
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Panionios needed only 48 seconds to score the only goal in a game between the Greek league's top two teams.
Giorgos Masouras scored off a cross from Taxiarchis Fountas as Panionios beat host Olympiakos 1-0 Sunday.
Olympiakos had two shots hit the crossbar, once in each half, but could not break Panionios' solid
It was the defending champion's first home league defeat since December 2014. Since then, Olympiakos had 35 wins and 2 draws at home. It was also its first back-to-back league defeat since March 2014.
Olympiakos has a seven-point lead over Panionios with eight rounds left.
Also Sunday, third-placed PAOK drew 1-1 at Iraklis, AEK Athens beat Larissa 3-0 and Levadiakos defeated Giannena 2-1.