Porto wins at Boavista to stay close to leader Benfica

LISBON, Portugal — Forward Soares scored an early goal and FC Porto hung on to beat Boavista 1-0 to stay one point behind leader Benfica in Portuguese Premeira Liga football on Sunday.

Soares scored from close range in the seventh minute to give the visitors their seventh straight league win.

Defending champion Benfica had defeated Chaves 3-1 with a pair of goals by Konstantinos Mitroglou on Saturday.