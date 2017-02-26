QMJHL Roundup: Highmore scores winner as Sea Dogs top Mooseheads 5-3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Matthew Highmore's second-period power-play goal stood as the winner as the first-place Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Sunday.

Highmore, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Nathan Noel paced the St. John's attack with a goal and an assist each.

Cole Reginato and Bokondji Imama also scored for the Sea Dogs (40-13-6), who improved to 5-0-2 over their last seven games.

Maxime Fortier, Keigan Goetz and Jake Coughler scored for Halifax (26-29-5).

Callum Booth stopped 18 shots for Saint John, while Alexis Gravel made 18 saves for the Mooseheads.

---

TITAN 6 PHOENIX 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Antoine Morand scored a hat trick, including a short-handed goal into an empty net, and Daniil Miromanov had three assists as the Titan doubled up Sherbrooke for their eighth straight win.

Kynan Berger, shorthanded, and Zachary Malatesta had a goal and a helper apiece for Acadie-Bathurst (35-20-5) and Vladimir Kuznetsov also scored.

Evan MacKinnon led the Phoenix (23-33-4) with a goal and an assist. Julien Pelletier and Marek Zachar rounded out the offence.

---

ISLANDERS 5 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists to lead Charlottetown over the Oceanic.

Filip Chlapik, Adam Marsh, Nicolas Meloche and Francois Beauchemin also scored for the Islanders (40-16-3), who have won five consecutive games.

Maxim Trepanier scored a goal and set up two more as Rimouski (24-30-5) lost its third straight. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Tyler Boland had the other goals.

---

ARMADA 3 VOLTIGEURS 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Samuel Montembeault stopped all 22 shots he faced as Blainville-Boisbriand blanked the Voltigeurs.

TJ Melancon scored twice and Remy Anglehart added the other goal for the Armada (37-16-6).

Olivier Rodrigue turned aside 22 shots for Drummondville (23-31-5), which has lost three in a row.

---

HUSKIES 3 DRAKKAR 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Lauzon's goal early in the second period stood as the winner as the Huskies downed Baie-Comeau for their fourth straight victory.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Hugo Despres also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (37-15-7). Lane Comier and Lauzon both received game misconducts in the second period.

Shawn Element had the lone goal for the Drakkar (20-30-10).

---

CATARACTES 6 TIGRES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Cavan Fitzgerald and Nicholas Welsh each had a goal and two assists to lead the Cataractes over Victoriaville.

Dennis Yan, Cameron Askew, Samuel Asselin and Samuel Blier also scored for Shawinigan (39-15-4).

Felix Lauzon and Pascal Laberge found the back of the net for the Tigres (30-22-8).