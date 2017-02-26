Thiem wins Rio Open on clay for 8th ATP singles title

RIO DE JANEIRO — Dominic Thiem claimed his eighth ATP singles title and his sixth on clay with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the Rio Open final on Sunday.

The Austrian is ranked No. 8 by the ATP and was seeded second in Rio. But he became the favourite as soon as top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten in the first round.

Thiem now heads to this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco where he is the defending champion in the hard-court tournament.

Carreno Busta is now winless in four matches against Thiem.