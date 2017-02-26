Turris, Anderson lead Senators to 2-1 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Kyle Turris scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Sunday night.

Zack Smith had an early short-handed goal for the Senators, who have won four of six.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for Florida, and James Reimer made 31 saves. The Panthers have lost three straight after sweeping a five-game road trip, and dropped their last four home games overall.

Turris put Ottawa ahead when his wrist shot went over Reimer's glove at 9:58 of the second for his 21st goal of the season.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal by Smith. Reimer blocked a shot from Erik Karlsson, but Smith grabbed the rebound and poked in the puck at 6:28 of the first. Smith has 12 career short-handed goals.

Marchessault tied it on his power-play goal with 2:47 left in the first. He took a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau in the left circle and put the puck high into the net.

NOTES: Panthers forward Denis Malgin was recalled from Springfield of the AHL. ... Huberdeau has 10 points in 10 games. ... C Greg McKegg was placed on waivers. ... Senators forwards Mark Stone, who leads the team with 22 goals, and Mike Hoffman returned to the lineup. ... Phil Varone and Michael Blunden were recalled from Binghamton of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.