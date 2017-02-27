76ers: Embiid out indefinitely, Simmons has minor procedure

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers say centre Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a left knee injury.

The team updated Embiid's status Monday after he experienced swelling and soreness following recent training sessions.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, missed his first two seasons while recovering from foot surgery.

The 76ers also said Monday that No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will likely resume training this week after a minor procedure on his surgically repaired right foot.