AP source: Giants tell Pierre-Paul he is franchise player

NEWARK, N.J. — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants have told defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul that he will be made a franchise player.

The league source with direct knowledge of the move spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the decision.

The Giants have to designate Pierre-Paul a franchise player by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He will earn roughly $17 million this season unless the team reaches a long-term agreement by mid-July.

Pierre-Paul had a comeback season in 2016, recording seven sacks and 53 tackles. He also had eight passes defended, forced three fumbles and recovered one and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. He missed the final four regular-season games and a playoff matchup against Green Bay with a sports hernia.

Pierre-Paul missed the opening half of the 2015 season because of a severe hand injury sustained in a fireworks accident on July 4.

